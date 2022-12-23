ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 3,142 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 9,140,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $20.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

