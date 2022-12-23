ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 3,142 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE CHPT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 9,140,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $20.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.