Chainbing Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00008006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $678.64 million and $4,220.82 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

