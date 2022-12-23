CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$128.38 Average PT from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

A number of research firms have commented on GIB.A. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$116.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$27.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.75. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$120.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

