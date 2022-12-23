Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 4%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 94,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,405,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

