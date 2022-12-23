CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Leidos by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Leidos by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 1.0 %

LDOS stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.