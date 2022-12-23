CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $5,427,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.6 %

CW opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

