CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96,375 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet makes up approximately 3.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of HomeStreet worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.59 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $497.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

