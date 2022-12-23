CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $393.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.67 and its 200-day moving average is $383.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

