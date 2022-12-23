CCG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS USMV opened at $71.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

