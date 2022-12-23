Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Buys $10,170.00 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,017 shares of Cartesian Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75.

GLBL stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $28.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 7.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 97.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 461,093 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

