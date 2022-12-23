Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Buys $10,170.00 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,017 shares of Cartesian Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75.
Cartesian Growth Stock Down 0.1 %
GLBL stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $28.49.
About Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
