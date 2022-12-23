Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 64,539,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,622,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

