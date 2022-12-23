CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 3.7% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $130,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 0.7 %

CarMax stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,168. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

