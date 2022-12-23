Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

CSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

