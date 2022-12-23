Cardano Price Down 8.5% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and approximately $200.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.45 or 0.07244036 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031194 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070108 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053117 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008042 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021683 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,496,976,689 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
