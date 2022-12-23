Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 3,506 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

CARA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 467,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,215. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $553.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

