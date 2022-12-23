Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 123,520 shares trading hands.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$26.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

