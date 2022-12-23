Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$102.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Insiders sold a total of 9,259 shares of company stock valued at $987,398 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

