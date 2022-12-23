Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$156.39.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$164.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$110.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

