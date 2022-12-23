Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

CNI stock opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

