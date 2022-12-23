Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,353 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

