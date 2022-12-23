Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.90. 1,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,523. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

