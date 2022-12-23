Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Camden National has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Camden National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

