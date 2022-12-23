CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 268,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,102. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 813.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 449,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

