Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Down 0.1%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.30. 96,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 170,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.