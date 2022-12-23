Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $193.05 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

