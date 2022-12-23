Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

