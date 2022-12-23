Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.