Bull Oak Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,459 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

