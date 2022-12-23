Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7 %
BLDR stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.