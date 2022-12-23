Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

BLDR stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

