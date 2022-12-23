Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

