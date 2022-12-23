Brokers Set Expectations for FedEx Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $13.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

FedEx Stock Up 3.4 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.