Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Price Target at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 242.30 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.07).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

