British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,319.50 ($40.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,337.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,392.05. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £74.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.55.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

