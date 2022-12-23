Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 28,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,366. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

