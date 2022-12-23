Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BWBBP stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

