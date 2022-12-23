BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.46. BRC shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 168 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.
BRC Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Insider Transactions at BRC
In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.