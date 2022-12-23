BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.46. BRC shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 168 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

BRC Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

