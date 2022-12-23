Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $823.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.16 and a 200 day moving average of $730.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

