Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $428.51 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

