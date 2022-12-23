Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.65. The company has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

