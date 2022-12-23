Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

