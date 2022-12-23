Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 5,600 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

BE stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

