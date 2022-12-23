Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.