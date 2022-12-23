Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $21.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,954.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,927.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,897.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

