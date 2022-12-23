BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $3,038,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

