Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

