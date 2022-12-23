Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,347 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

