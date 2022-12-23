Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

