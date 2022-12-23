BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.47 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $44.47 million and $540,598.38 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,812.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00603234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00264729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0013698 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $562,837.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

