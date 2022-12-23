Blockearth Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $12,452.25 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockearth

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.16150237 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,027.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

