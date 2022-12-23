Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 32,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,323. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

